Macron, Putin May Hold Phone Talks in Coming Days - French Cabinet

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Another phone conversation between French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin may be held in coming days to discuss humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, French cabinet spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Last week, Macron voiced an initiative to conduct a humanitarian operation jointly with Turkey and Greece to evacuate residents of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Following the Tuesday talks between Putin and Macron, the French side claimed that the conditions for the humanitarian operation in Mariupol have not yet emerged.

"Of course, there are security assurances in these proposals, which are necessary for it (the humanitarian operation) to be carried out... Because those assurances were not given yesterday, we felt that conditions did not work out. But President Putin has promised to come back to us in the next few days to discuss the issue. And there may be a new conversation this week," Attal said at a briefing.