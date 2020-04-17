UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron, Putin Mull UN Security Council Video-summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:41 PM

Macron, Putin mull UN Security Council video-summit

The presidents of France and Russia have discussed holding a video-summit of key UN Security Council members as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said Friday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :The presidents of France and Russia have discussed holding a video-summit of key UN Security Council members as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin said Friday.

Vladimir Putin has suggested several times that leaders of Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States discuss the pandemic that has killed more than 145,000 people.

In a phone call, Putin and Emmanuel Macron "discussed the possibility of organising a working meeting of leaders of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in the form of a video conference," a Kremlin statement said.

It added that Macron had expressed thanks for Russian help in getting French citizens back home during the pandemic and ensuring the transportation of medical supplies across Russian territory.

Last week, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged the Security Council to support efforts to battle COVID-19, calling it the "fight of a generation".

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia China France Vladimir Putin United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

1 hour ago

122,550 tonnes of vegetables produced by Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Russian Embassy Requested Health Evaluation for Ya ..

5 minutes ago

Bilawal condoles deaths of overseas Pakistanis due ..

5 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoles sad demises of Pak ..

5 minutes ago

Lawsuit Seeks to Block Private Entities in US From ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.