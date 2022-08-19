Macron, Putin Note Importance of IAEA Mission to ZNPP - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin noted importance of sending an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) during a phone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said.

"The presidents noted the importance of sending an IAEA mission to the nuclear power plant as soon as possible, which would be able to assess the real situation on the ground," the Kremlin said in a statement.