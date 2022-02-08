UrduPoint.com

Macron Raised Issue Of Nuclear Weapons' Deployment In Belarus During Monday Talks -Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Macron Raised Issue of Nuclear Weapons' Deployment in Belarus During Monday Talks -Kremlin

French President Emmanuel Macron raised the issue of the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus during Monday talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron raised the issue of the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus during Monday talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"This was discussed at the press conference, so there is nothing more to add. President Macron (raised this issue)," Peskov said when asked who proposed to discuss this topic.

>