Macron Raises Supremacy of Law Issue at Meeting With Polish President - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron, during a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Paris, raised the issue of supremacy of law after a ruling by the Constitutional Court of Poland and expressed hope for continued dialogue to resolve difficulties, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

"The President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron) wished to return to the situation of supremacy of law after a ruling by the Constitutional Court of Poland and to his concerns about the independence of the judiciary. He expressed the hope that, following the European Council, an in-depth dialogue will continue, which will help to resolve the difficulties associated with this decision," it said following talks between the two leaders.

Earlier, the Polish Constitutional Court, in response to a request from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, confirmed that some provisions of European treaties contradict the Polish constitution. This happened amid several verdicts of the European Court of Justice, which condemned the actions of Poland, including for non-compliance with the principle of judiciary independence.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has given instructions to study the decision of the Constitutional Court of Poland in order to take further measures.

At a press conference following the EU summit late last week, Macron said the Polish government should take concrete action to resolve its dispute with the EU over the supremacy of law issue.