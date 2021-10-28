UrduPoint.com

Macron Raises Supremacy Of Law Issue At Meeting With Polish President - Elysee Palace

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 06:10 AM

Macron Raises Supremacy of Law Issue at Meeting With Polish President - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron, during a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Paris, raised the issue of supremacy of law after a ruling by the Constitutional Court of Poland and expressed hope for continued dialogue to resolve difficulties, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

"The President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron) wished to return to the situation of supremacy of law after a ruling by the Constitutional Court of Poland and to his concerns about the independence of the judiciary. He expressed the hope that, following the European Council, an in-depth dialogue will continue, which will help to resolve the difficulties associated with this decision," it said following talks between the two leaders.

Earlier, the Polish Constitutional Court, in response to a request from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, confirmed that some provisions of European treaties contradict the Polish constitution. This happened amid several verdicts of the European Court of Justice, which condemned the actions of Poland, including for non-compliance with the principle of judiciary independence.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has given instructions to study the decision of the Constitutional Court of Poland in order to take further measures.

At a press conference following the EU summit late last week, Macron said the Polish government should take concrete action to resolve its dispute with the EU over the supremacy of law issue.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Paris Independence Poland From Government Court

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure mo ..

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure model and initial tests

6 hours ago
 King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Duba ..

King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Dubai National Day

6 hours ago
 MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

7 hours ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

7 hours ago
 India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

8 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.