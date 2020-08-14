Macron Ready to Take Part in Putin-Proposed Online Meeting on Iran - Elysee Palace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron is ready to take part in an online meeting on Iran proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Elysee Palace said on Friday.

"We confirm our availability in principle. We have already taken initiatives in the same spirit in the past," it told Reuters in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Putin said that Russia remained fully committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to resolve the Iranian nuclear program. Putin proposed to hold an online meeting of the heads of state of the permanent members of the UN Security Council with the participation of the leaders of Germany and Iran in the very near future to avoid an aggravation of the situation.