Macron Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening European Defense Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Macron Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthening European Defense Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed on Monday his commitment to strengthening the European defense cooperation and boosting funds for the sake of increasing security.

"I believe we should provide military capacities and operational cooperation to protect ourselves, first of all. I have said several months ago that this is the essence of the proposed measure to reinforce cooperation within the European Defence Fund. As for operational support and the culture of response, this was outlined in the initiative that I proposed several months later in Sorbonne, the European global response initiative.

I hope that integration and European common effort will strengthen regarding all this, that Europe will have a proper budget for the matter, which will be discussed next week, that the European partners will continue investing properly, and that we will reinforce our common operations," Macron said at a joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The French president went on to say that his country always takes into account the interests of its European partners when it comes to nuclear deterrence.

