UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Refrains Form Responding To Erdogan's Offensive Comment

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Macron Refrains Form Responding to Erdogan's Offensive Comment

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday refrained from responding to the provocative statement of his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying that personal insults between leaders of states were a "wrong method."

Earlier in the day, Erdogan said France should get rid of the "burden of Macron" as soon as possible.

"I believe in respect," Macron told French news agency Brut, adding that "insults between political leaders are a wrong method."

This was not for the first time that the Turkish president insulted the leader of France.

In October, Erdogan suggested that Macron seek treatment from "mental issues," after the French president vowed to counter radical Islamism in France following a brutal murder of a French teacher by a Muslim teen.

France and Turkey have also appeared on opposite sides in a number of geopolitical issues, including Ankara's drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya.

Related Topics

Murder Turkey France Ankara Libya Tayyip Erdogan October Muslim From

Recent Stories

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

27 minutes ago

Trudeau Refuses to Comment on Reports US, Huawei C ..

27 minutes ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

29 minutes ago

PDM launched to protect corruption of its leaders: ..

9 minutes ago

104-year-old World War II veteran back home after ..

9 minutes ago

Stock markets fuelled by vaccine, stimulus optimis ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.