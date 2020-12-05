PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday refrained from responding to the provocative statement of his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying that personal insults between leaders of states were a "wrong method."

Earlier in the day, Erdogan said France should get rid of the "burden of Macron" as soon as possible.

"I believe in respect," Macron told French news agency Brut, adding that "insults between political leaders are a wrong method."

This was not for the first time that the Turkish president insulted the leader of France.

In October, Erdogan suggested that Macron seek treatment from "mental issues," after the French president vowed to counter radical Islamism in France following a brutal murder of a French teacher by a Muslim teen.

France and Turkey have also appeared on opposite sides in a number of geopolitical issues, including Ankara's drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya.