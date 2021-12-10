Macron Refuses to Say Whether He Will Run in 2022 French Presidential Race

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron did not give an answer on Thursday to a question about his plans to run for president in the 2022 election.

"I will not answer this question today," Macron said at a press conference when asked about his intention to join the presidential race.

The first round of the presidential election is scheduled for April 10, and the second for April 24.

Over 30 candidates have already announced their bids, including Marine Le Pen heading the far-right National Rally party, Eric Zemmour, who set up the far-right Reconquete party, Valerie Pecresse, the head of the French capital region of Ile-de-France from The Republicans, and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo from the French Socialist Party.

In early November, a Harris Interactive opinion poll showed that 23-24% of the French were ready to cast their votes for Macron, 18-19% for Zemmour, and only 15-16% for Le Pen.