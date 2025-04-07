Open Menu

Macron Rejects Any Hamas Role In Post-war Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 08:13 PM

Macron rejects any Hamas role in post-war Gaza

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that Palestinian group Hamas should have no role in governing the Gaza Strip once its war with Israel is over.

On a visit to Cairo to discuss the war, Macron said he was strongly opposed to any displacement of Palestinians, throwing his weight behind a Gaza reconstruction plan endorsed by the Arab League to counter a US proposal to send the war-ravaged territory's inhabitants elsewhere.

Speaking alongside President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the Egyptian capital, Macron hailed his government's "crucial work on this plan, which offers a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and should also pave the way for new Palestinian governance" in the territory.

The French president said Gaza's post-war governance should be "led by the Palestinian Authority", dominated by Hamas's rival party Fatah and based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

"Hamas must have no role in this governance, and must no longer constitute a threat to Israel," Macron said.

