Macron Rejects Any Hamas Role In Post-war Gaza
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 08:13 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that Palestinian group Hamas should have no role in governing the Gaza Strip once its war with Israel is over
On a visit to Cairo to discuss the war, Macron said he was strongly opposed to any displacement of Palestinians, throwing his weight behind a Gaza reconstruction plan endorsed by the Arab League to counter a US proposal to send the war-ravaged territory's inhabitants elsewhere.
Speaking alongside President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the Egyptian capital, Macron hailed his government's "crucial work on this plan, which offers a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and should also pave the way for new Palestinian governance" in the territory.
The French president said Gaza's post-war governance should be "led by the Palestinian Authority", dominated by Hamas's rival party Fatah and based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
"Hamas must have no role in this governance, and must no longer constitute a threat to Israel," Macron said.
