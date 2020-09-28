Macron Rejects Expediency of Sanctioning Lebanese Officials, Confirms New Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday spoke against imposing sanctions on Lebanese political forces who he said "cynically" failed the international expectations, adding that Paris would cooperate with the United Nations and other international partners to organize a new conference on Lebanon.

On Saturday, Lebanon's prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib, who assumed the position a month ago following the massive blast at the Beirut port, stepped down after failing to form a new government, which was among Paris' conditions of continuing to broker the middle Eastern country's recovery.

"The Lebanese political forces, their leaders and the leaders of Lebanese institutions chose not to implement transparently and distinctly the commitments they took before France and the international community," Macron said, going on to accuse these forces of "having given preference to their personal interests at the expenses of the nation's common interests.

"

Macron further argued that economic sanctions against these individuals, for example, by freezing their foreign assets, would be of no efficacy at this point, "although cannot be ruled out in the future."

"Together with the United Nations and other international partners, we will arrange a new conference to mobilize the international assistance for Beirut and the people of Lebanon," Macron said, specifying October as the intended date.