Macron Respects Italian People's Choice Of Rightist Coalition In Parliamentary Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Macron Respects Italian People's Choice of Rightist Coalition in Parliamentary Elections

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed respect on Monday for the democratic choice made by Italians in the previous day's general election, and offered to keep on working together

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron expressed respect on Monday for the democratic choice made by Italians in the previous day's general election, and offered to keep on working together.

"The Italian people has made a democratic and sovereign choice. We respect it.

As countries that are neighbors and friends, we must continue to work together," Macron said in a statement circulated by the Elysee Palace among French media.

A coalition which calls itself center-right has garnered around 44% of the vote in Italy's Senate and Chamber of Deputies elections on Sunday. The senior coalition partner is Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, which polled over 26% and which French media describe as far-right with neo-Fascist roots.

