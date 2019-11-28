UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Responded To Putin's Message About Intermediate-, Shorter-Range Missiles - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:57 PM

Macron Responded to Putin's Message About Intermediate-, Shorter-Range Missiles - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Thursday that French President Emmanuel Macron had responded to a message by Russian leader Vladimir Putin about non-deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe and expressed readiness for dialogue on the issue

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Thursday that French President Emmanuel Macron had responded to a message by Russian leader Vladimir Putin about non-deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe and expressed readiness for dialogue on the issue.

"Macron did respond to Putin's message... The response, of course, is not detailed. But at least it expresses� understanding [of Russia's] concern and readiness for dialogue on this matter," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Namibia to grant UAE citizens entry visas upon arr ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Hot Air Balloon Team concludes technical prepa ..

2 minutes ago

Watani Al Emarat Foundation breaks record for high ..

2 minutes ago

Sohail Tanvir reprimanded for code of conduct viol ..

3 minutes ago

Tecno Rumored To Launch Pop-Up Camera Phone by 202 ..

12 minutes ago

PM Khan pays respect to CJP, calls him one of the ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.