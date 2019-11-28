(@imziishan)

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Thursday that French President Emmanuel Macron had responded to a message by Russian leader Vladimir Putin about non-deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe and expressed readiness for dialogue on the issue.

"Macron did respond to Putin's message... The response, of course, is not detailed. But at least it expresses� understanding [of Russia's] concern and readiness for dialogue on this matter," Peskov told reporters.