Macron Responds to Viral Video of Alleged Slap by French first lady

HANOI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 26th, 2025) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday responded to a viral video circulating on social media that appeared to show him being slapped by his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron, upon his arrival in Vietnam.

The moment captured global attention when President Macron disembarked from his plane and appeared to be struck lightly on the face. Cameras zoomed in as Macron, seemingly taken aback, smiled awkwardly and waved at the press.

The brief clip quickly went viral online, with many users claiming that the French First Lady had slapped the president. Speculation and memes spread rapidly across platforms, prompting a response from the president himself.

Speaking to journalists after the incident, President Macron downplayed the moment, describing it as a light-hearted exchange between him and his wife.

“It was nothing serious — just some playful teasing between us,” Macron clarified. “People are turning it into a major event, but there’s no crisis here.”

He added that the moment was being exaggerated unnecessarily and urged the public not to misinterpret a private, personal interaction.

The French First Couple, known for their close and often candid public relationship, have not issued any further comment, but Macron’s remarks appear aimed at putting the rumors to rest.