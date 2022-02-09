UrduPoint.com

Macron Restored Domain Names For Election Campaign Websites - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron has restored access to the macron-2022.fr and macron2022.fr domain names that can be used for his reelection campaign, which he has yet to officially announce, French media reported on Wednesday

Xavier Moreau, an arms expert and geopolitical analyst at French think tank Stratpol, told Sputnik on Tuesday that Macron can finally announce his bid for reelection following a successful meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Numerama news website, corresponding requests were filed with French domain names coordinator Afnic in November and were approved on December 15 and 28.

The election websites other presidential candidates, such as head of the far-left France Insoumise party Jean-Luc Melenchon and far-right candidate Eric Zemmour, similarly include the candidate's name and the election year.

The presidential election in France will be held in April. To date, over 30 hopefuls have announced their bids, including far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen, Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse, a presidential candidate from Europe Ecology - The Greens, Yannick Jadot, Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel, former Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg, and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

