Macron Rules Out Official Apology For Colonial Abuses In Algeria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:33 PM

Macron rules out official apology for colonial abuses in Algeria

French President Emmanuel Macron has ruled out issuing an official apology for abuses in Algeria, his office said Wednesday, ahead of a major report on how France is facing up to its colonial past in the country

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron has ruled out issuing an official apology for abuses in Algeria, his office said Wednesday, ahead of a major report on how France is facing up to its colonial past in the country.

There will "no repentance nor apologies" for the occupation of Algeria or the bloody eight-year war that ended 132 years of French rule, Macron's office said, adding that the French leader would instead undertake a number of "symbolic acts" aimed at promoting reconciliation.

More Stories From World

