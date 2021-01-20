Macron rules out official apology for colonial abuses in Algeria

(@FahadShabbir)

French President Emmanuel Macron has ruled out issuing an official apology for abuses in Algeria, his office said Wednesday, ahead of a major report on how France is facing up to its colonial past in the country

There will "no repentance nor apologies" for the occupation of Algeria or the bloody eight-year war that ended 132 years of French rule, Macron's office said, adding that the French leader would instead undertake a number of "symbolic acts" aimed at promoting reconciliation.

