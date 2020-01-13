UrduPoint.com
Macron, Sahel G5 Leaders To Meet In France's Pau On Monday

Mon 13th January 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders of Sahel G5 countries ” Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger ” will gather on Monday for a summit in the southwestern French city of Pau.

The Elysee Palace confirmed that presidents of all five African countries were expected to attend the summit, specifically Mali's Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Burkina Faso's Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Niger's Mahamadou Issoufou, Chad's Idriss Deby and Mauritania's Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

The leaders will discuss French military presence in the Sahel region and the fight against terrorist organizations.

The meeting was initially supposed to take place last December but was later postponed due to an attack on a military camp in Niger that killed at least 70 soldiers.

