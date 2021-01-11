French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that the Great Green Wall scheme initiated by the African Union was a significant contribution from Africa to the world's response to global warming

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that the Great Green Wall scheme initiated by the African Union was a significant contribution from Africa to the world's response to global warming.

The initiative, launched in 2007 by the African Union, is designed to restore landscapes and provide sustainable working and living conditions for the nations in the Sahel region, one of the poorest and most vulnerable in the world. The program includes the building of an 8,000-kilometer (4,970 miles) green corridor across Africa made of trees.

"[The initiative] is a real and concrete contribution of the African continent to the fight against global warming," Macron said at the so-called Investment Forum, bringing together international actors to support the program.

In particular, the initiative set certain goals to be reached by 2030, including the creation of 10 million jobs, restoration of 100 million hectares of degraded land on the continent and sequestration of 250 million tonnes of carbon.

The Investment Summit was held via video conference within the framework of the One Planet Summit Biodiversity, a high-level meeting between the leaders of the world's countries, international organizations, and NGOs. Its fourth edition was jointly organized by France, the United Nations and the World Bank in Paris.