Macron Says After Trip to Moscow He Aimed to Prevent Escalation in Ukraine, Succeeded

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday after visiting Moscow that he aimed to prevent escalation in Ukraine, and he succeeded.

Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday.

On Tuesday, Macron is visiting Kiev and plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"For me, it was about 'locking the game' in order to prevent an escalation and open up new prospects. For me, this goal has been achieved. France has strengthened its credibility," Macron said, as quoted by the BFMTV broadcaster.