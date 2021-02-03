Macron Says All French Who Wish So Can Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 by End of Summer

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged that all French residents who wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to do so by the end of the summer.

"By the end of the summer, we will offer vaccination to all French adults who want to be vaccinated," Macron said in an interview with TF1.

He said the vaccination campaign in France was proceeding as planned.