Macron Says 'Brain Death' Comment May Have Been 'Wake-Up Call' Needed By NATO
French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday his comments about NATO experiencing "brain death" may have been a wake-up call for the alliance
The statement made in an interview with the Economist in early November has led to a flurry of responses from allies defending NATO.
"So maybe we needed a wake-up call to continue and I am pretty glad about it, that it was the case," Macron told a press conference, regarding his comment.
He remarked, however, that he stood by his statement.