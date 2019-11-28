UrduPoint.com
Macron Says 'Brain Death' Comment May Have Been 'Wake-Up Call' Needed By NATO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:11 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday his comments about NATO experiencing "brain death" may have been a wake-up call for the alliance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday his comments about NATO experiencing "brain death" may have been a wake-up call for the alliance.

The statement made in an interview with the Economist in early November has led to a flurry of responses from allies defending NATO.

"So maybe we needed a wake-up call to continue and I am pretty glad about it, that it was the case," Macron told a press conference, regarding his comment.

He remarked, however, that he stood by his statement.

