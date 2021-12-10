UrduPoint.com

Macron Says British Government 'doesn't Do What It Says'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:06 AM

Macron says British government 'doesn't do what it says'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government of failing to keep its word on Brexit, but said he was willing to re-engage in good faith

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government of failing to keep its word on Brexit, but said he was willing to re-engage in good faith.

"The problem with the British government is that it does not do what it says," Macron told a news conference, adding however that there "had been progress" in the last weeks and that France wanted full cooperation with London.

"I love Great Britain, I love its people. I have an overwhelming desire to have a government that wants to works with us in good faith," he added.

He recalled recent tensions over migrants crossing the Channel and a row over the granting of British fishing licences to French fishermen, which he said he hoped would be resolved before a French deadline on Friday, despite the UK denying that they are working to any such time framework.

Referring to Britain's role in secretly negotiating the sale of US-designed submarines to Australia in September -- at the expense of French ones -- he said this was "not the most obvious sign of friendship, to use understatement".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia France Sale London Progress United Kingdom Brexit September Government Love

Recent Stories

UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights prais ..

UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights praises UAE efforts to combat pande ..

40 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians celebrates Human Rights Day

Parliamentarians celebrates Human Rights Day

3 minutes ago
 Upcoming inflation data 'does not reflect today's ..

Upcoming inflation data 'does not reflect today's reality': Biden

3 minutes ago
 Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' E ..

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

3 minutes ago
 Hunger striking dad claims 'victory' in Swiss clim ..

Hunger striking dad claims 'victory' in Swiss climate struggle

3 minutes ago
 UK denies Friday deadline in post-Brexit fishing r ..

UK denies Friday deadline in post-Brexit fishing row

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.