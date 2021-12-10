French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government of failing to keep its word on Brexit, but said he was willing to re-engage in good faith

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government of failing to keep its word on Brexit, but said he was willing to re-engage in good faith.

"The problem with the British government is that it does not do what it says," Macron told a news conference, adding however that there "had been progress" in the last weeks and that France wanted full cooperation with London.

"I love Great Britain, I love its people. I have an overwhelming desire to have a government that wants to works with us in good faith," he added.

He recalled recent tensions over migrants crossing the Channel and a row over the granting of British fishing licences to French fishermen, which he said he hoped would be resolved before a French deadline on Friday, despite the UK denying that they are working to any such time framework.

Referring to Britain's role in secretly negotiating the sale of US-designed submarines to Australia in September -- at the expense of French ones -- he said this was "not the most obvious sign of friendship, to use understatement".