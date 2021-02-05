UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says Burden Sharing Within NATO Not Fair With US Taking Care Of EU Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 01:50 AM

Macron Says Burden Sharing Within NATO Not Fair With US Taking Care of EU Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called the burden sharing within NATO unfair, as for many decades the United States was the only member in charge of security in Europe.

According to the French leader, the European Union has to be able to consider itself as a common and relevant entity, to decide for itself and pay much more attention to the critical items of the sovereign entity, of which defense issues are part of.

"This decision is not only compatible with NATO but also consistent with NATO. I strongly believe that this push, this decision to make more together at the European scale is definitely in the interest of the us. Why? Because when you look at the past decades in NATO, the US was the only one in charge in a certain way of our own security. The burden sharing ” as some of our former leaders pushed the concept ” was not fair. This is true," Macron said during an online speech at the Atlantic Council.

The president slammed the concept as "a lose-lose approach," calling it unacceptable that US soldiers were in Europe, involved on such a scale without clear and direct interest.

"At a point of time, we have to be more in charge of our neighborhood. If you want to promote and preserve the reality of the EU, you want the EU to be in a situation to protect its people. This is why strategic autonomy means first having European players investing much more for themselves. I decided myself an increasing budget for our defense," Macron added.

Former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressed NATO allies on equitable burden-sharing, demanding that they pay more as opposed to having Washington foot most of the bill. Trump went so far as to symbolically punish Berlin for falling short on its NATO dues by pulling around 12,000 troops from Germany.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Washington Budget European Union Trump Germany Berlin United States From

Recent Stories

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

24 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

53 minutes ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

1 hour ago

â€˜International Forum on Human Fraternityâ€™ open ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

1 hour ago

Democrats Urge Biden to Cancel $50,000 Per Student ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.