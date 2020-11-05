UrduPoint.com
Macron Says Committed To Protect French 'Since Day 1' As Islamist-Linked Dismay Persists

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Macron Says Committed to Protect French 'Since Day 1' as Islamist-Linked Dismay Persists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he has a responsibility to defend the French population from the moment he took office, as the French leader fends off condemnation from Muslim world over his stance towards secularism and freedom of expression amid growing terrorist threat following recent attacks by motivated violent extremists.

Macron expressed support for the use of drawings depicting Islamic prophet Mohammad as a manifestation of  freedom of speech following the brutal decapitation of French school teacher Samuel Paty by a radicalized Chechen teen in mid-October in Paris after Paty showed the cartoons of the prophet to his students. Macron's speech outraged leaders of Islamic countries, as well as Muslim minorities worldwide, who found it insulting to the religion, as cartoons are forbidden in Islam.

"My responsibility is to protect the French. I have devoted all my energy to it since day 1. The mobilization of all state actors is total," Macron tweeted.

He has been boosting security measures to combat radicalism even more after the terrorist knife-stabbing assault occurred in the French city of Nice on October 29, when a Tunisian Islamist killed three people. Meanwhile, mass protests have been underway in a number of Muslim countries and near French diplomatic premises in non-Islamic states against Macron.

In the wake of demonstrations, according to the UK daily Guardian, Paris might appoint a special envoy to explain French leader's approach to the radical Islamism and extremism, which Macron says he distinguishes from islam as a religion.

While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spearheaded the anti-French sentiment in the Muslim world. The move to appoint an envoy is being seen as a bid to reduce outpouring of discontent, amid the already ongoing tensions between Paris and Ankara over crisis in Libya and the gas exploration conflict in the eastern Mediterranean, the newspaper said.

