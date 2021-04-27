Macron Says Condemns Chad Violence 'with Greatest Firmness'
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that France strongly condemned violence against demonstrators by security forces in Chad.
Macron's comments, made during a visit to Paris of DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, currently head of the African Union, came after a woman was killed by demonstrators in the Chadian capital as crowds protested against the newly installed junta, despite the military's ban on such gatherings.