Macron says condemns Chad violence 'with greatest firmness'

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that France strongly condemned violence against demonstrators by security forces in Chad

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that France strongly condemned violence against demonstrators by security forces in Chad.

Macron's comments, made during a visit to Paris of DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, currently head of the African Union, came after a woman was killed by demonstrators in the Chadian capital as crowds protested against the newly installed junta, despite the military's ban on such gatherings.