Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that "the conditions for a meeting" between US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani had been created.

Macron said he hoped it could take place in the next few weeks, adding: "Nothing is for sure, things are eminently fragile."