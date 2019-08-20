UrduPoint.com
Macron Says Confident in European Future of Russia After Meeting With Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in the European future of Russia.

On Monday, Putin and Macron held talks in southern France, which lasted more than 3.5 hours. Macron said before meeting that a Normandy Four (Russia, France, Germany, Ukraine) summit to resolve conflict in eastern Ukraine could be prepared at it. Putin stressed that there was no alternative to this format.

"I am convinced that the future of Russia is completely European. We believe in a Europe that extends from Lisbon to Vladivostok," Macron wrote on Twitter.

Macron also said that during the meeting, the leaders of the two countries also discussed natural fires and permafrost thawing in Siberia, and noted the commitment to jointly combat climate change.

"Russia is directly facing the devastating effects of climate change. I am pleased with its decision to begin ratification of the Paris climate agreement. This is a strong symbolic gesture. We must follow this path," the French leader said.

According to Macron, the two leaders also discussed the situation in Libya and expressed their commitment to creating long-term stability and restoring order in the country. The parties also discussed the Syrian crisis, and Macron noted the "extreme importance" that the ceasefire agreement in the province of Idlib, which had been reached at a meeting in Sochi, be fully respected.

