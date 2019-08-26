Macron Says Deal Reached With Trump On Digital Taxes
Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 09:41 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday G7 members had reached an agreement on the taxation of tech giants, a long-running subject of friction between France and the US
"On the digital tax we have reached a deal to get beyond the difficulties we had between us," Macron told a press conference with US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Biarritz, adding France would scrap its own digital tax once the new international levy is in place.