Macron says deal reached with Trump on digital taxes

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday G7 members had reached an agreement on the taxation of tech giants, a long-running subject of friction between France and the US.

"On the digital tax we have reached a deal to get beyond the difficulties we had between us," Macron told a press conference with US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Biarritz, adding France would scrap its own digital tax once the new international levy is in place.