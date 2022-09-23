Macron Says Democracies Need to Avoid Lecturing Others, Become More Respectful

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview that democracies should avoid lecturing other nations by saying "we are on the good side of history" and become more respectful to those countries because the world order is currently at stake and requires cooperation on a global scale.

"I think we have to be very respectful - we have to avoid lecturing people by saying 'we are on the good side of history.' I think if we have a lot of respect, if we try to understand where they stand what they believe in and what their feelings are, we can convince them," Macron told CNN on Thursday.

"These guys (non-democracies) are different from us but all together being respectful, we can work because what is at stake is global order. Peace, climate change, food security - all these things could be fixed if we have cooperation between the US, Europe, China, India, Asia and Pacific, Africa and Latin (America)," Macron added.

At the same time, Macron believes that liberal democracies across the world are undergoing a "big crisis" and acknowledged that the West faces increasing pressure on societies in recent years.