Macron Says Did Not Discuss With Zelenskyy Supply of Fighter Jets to Kiev

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron said that he had not discussed the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Paris.

"No, we did not discuss this issue last night," Macron said on the doorstep of the European Council meeting in Brussels.

The president added that he had a strategic discussion with Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the situation in Ukraine.

"My third objective was to have a strategic discussion with him and chancellor Scholz in order to precisely asses the objective on the ground the requirements and the needs from an operational and military point of view and the strategy to negotiate peace," Macron said.