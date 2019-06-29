Macron Says Discussed Ukraine With Putin, New Bilateral Talks to Follow

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that he had discussed global crises, including the situation in Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that a new bilateral meeting was due to happen in the coming weeks

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that he had discussed global crises, including the situation in Ukraine, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that a new bilateral meeting was due to happen in the coming weeks.

Macron and Putin met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka on Friday.

"We discussed different crises, including the Ukrainian crisis, with President Putin. I would like us to move forward in the coming weeks, I would like Normandy-format meetings at the level of heads of states and governments to be held .

.. Our teams, as well as our ministers, will meet to continue talks in the coming weeks. We will also hold a new meeting with President Putin in the coming weeks," Macron said at a press conference in Osaka.

The French leader stressed the need to find a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis in accordance with the Minsk agreements. According to Macron, Russia should make effort to achieve this goal.

"We should find a solution in compliance with the Minsk agreements. I believe it is Russia that has to make effort related to [settling the crisis in] Ukraine today," Macron added.