Macron Says Discussed With Putin Several Options Regarding Russian Security Proposal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said he discussed several options concerning Russia's security proposals with President Vladimir Putin.

"President Putin and I looked at several options (on Russia's security proposals), and I will consider these options," Macron said at a press-conference following the five-hour talks.

The French leader, who had a series of telephone talks with Putin ahead of their direct meeting in Moscow, said he was confident the dialogue on Russia's proposals would eventually bear fruit, although it might not be easy.

"We will keep this dialogue going with all the parties involved and I am sure that we will achieve results.

This will not be easy, but i am sure that we will make it," Macron said.

"It is necessary to maintain the dialogue to find both a short-term and a long-term solution," he added.

Moscow laid out its security suggestions to NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions flared up around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia. The United States insists it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open door policy shut.