Macron Says Does Not Want Further Brexit Delay

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:36 PM

President Emmanuel Macron declared Friday that France does not want to see Britain's departure from the European Union delayed beyond October 31 now that a new divorce agreement has been reached

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :President Emmanuel Macron declared Friday that France does not want to see Britain's departure from the European Union delayed beyond October 31 now that a new divorce agreement has been reached.

"I think the October 31 date should be respected. I don't think that new deadlines should be given. We need to end these negotiations and get on negotiating the future relationship," he said at an EU summit.

On Thursday, EU leaders approved a Brexit withdrawal agreement negotiated between the European Union and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government to oversee Britain's departure.

But British MPs, who rejected a previous Brexit treaty signed last year by Johnson's predecessor, will hold a vote on the agreement on Saturday and it is not clear it will be passed.

If the deal is rejected, Johnson will be obliged under UK law to ask Brussels for another Brexit extension, and EU summit host Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, has said in that case he would consult EU leaders.

