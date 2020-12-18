UrduPoint.com
Macron Says 'doing Well' After Virus Infection

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 10:07 PM

Macron says 'doing well' after virus infection

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said he was doing well after testing positive for Covid-19 but acknowledged that he had to slow down his activities due to ongoing symptoms

"I am doing well.

I have the same symptoms as yesterday: tiredness, headaches, dry everywhere. Like hundreds of thousands of others of you," Macron said in a video message posted on his Twitter account that he appeared to have recorded himself with a phone.

"My activity is a little slowed down due to the virus. But I am continuing to take care of the priority issues like the epidemic or, for example, Brexit," he said.

