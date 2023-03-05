UrduPoint.com

Macron Says DRC Should Not Shift Responsibility For Country's Security Issues To France

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Macron Says DRC Should Not Shift Responsibility for Country's Security Issues to France

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said that the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) should not "look for the guilty on the side" with regard to the security situation in the country, and that the republic failed to achieve military, administrative and security sovereignty.

On Wednesday, Macron began a five-day tour to Africa and paid working visits to Congo, Gabon, Angola and the DRC. According to the Elysee Palace, the visit aims to enhance bilateral cooperation with countries in the region.

"France is the DRC's ally and will continue to be one. We condemn any form of looting, balkanization and threats to sovereignty, but I reject the responsibility that may be attributed to France ... Excuse me for being straightforward, but since 1994 you have not been able to restore military, administrative and security sovereignty.

This is a fact, there is no need to look for the guilty on the side," Macron said.

The French president also called on the republic's authorities to ensure justice in the country and not to blame France in those issues, which depend on the DRC's government.

The presidential visit takes place amid a surge in anti-French sentiment and the growth of Chinese and Russian influence in Africa. Last year, French troops withdrew from Mali, where they were deployed since 2014 on a counter-terrorist mission. In January, Burkina Faso officially ended all France-led operations on its territory, where French forces were present under the 2018 agreement according to which Paris would help the country to combat militant Islamist groups. At the same time, Russia and China are increasing trade volumes with African countries and replacing France as leading partners on the continent.

Related Topics

Africa Russia China France Visit Paris Mali Same Burkina Faso Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Gabon Angola January May 2018 All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN ..

Ruler of Fujairah leads UAE delegation to Fifth UN Conference on the Least Devel ..

51 minutes ago
 Women’s matches: 10 foreign players named for sq ..

Women’s matches: 10 foreign players named for squads

1 hour ago
 Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 s ..

Cricket: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Giants WPL T20 scores

2 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

Punjab cabinet approves wheat purchase policy

2 hours ago
 Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air ..

Macron lauds DR Congo ceasefire as EU sets up air bridge

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.