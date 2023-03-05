PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said that the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) should not "look for the guilty on the side" with regard to the security situation in the country, and that the republic failed to achieve military, administrative and security sovereignty.

On Wednesday, Macron began a five-day tour to Africa and paid working visits to Congo, Gabon, Angola and the DRC. According to the Elysee Palace, the visit aims to enhance bilateral cooperation with countries in the region.

"France is the DRC's ally and will continue to be one. We condemn any form of looting, balkanization and threats to sovereignty, but I reject the responsibility that may be attributed to France ... Excuse me for being straightforward, but since 1994 you have not been able to restore military, administrative and security sovereignty.

This is a fact, there is no need to look for the guilty on the side," Macron said.

The French president also called on the republic's authorities to ensure justice in the country and not to blame France in those issues, which depend on the DRC's government.

The presidential visit takes place amid a surge in anti-French sentiment and the growth of Chinese and Russian influence in Africa. Last year, French troops withdrew from Mali, where they were deployed since 2014 on a counter-terrorist mission. In January, Burkina Faso officially ended all France-led operations on its territory, where French forces were present under the 2018 agreement according to which Paris would help the country to combat militant Islamist groups. At the same time, Russia and China are increasing trade volumes with African countries and replacing France as leading partners on the continent.