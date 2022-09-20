UrduPoint.com

Macron Says Engaging In Dialogue With Russia Only Way 'We Can Find Peace'

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 11:53 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he has been engaged in dialogue with Russia because that is the only way to "find peace."

"I am engaging in dialogue with Russia and I will continue to have this, because only together we can find peace," Macron said at the UN General Assembly.

Macron said only an agreement respectful of international law will possibly help the world come back to peace.

Related Topics

Assembly World United Nations Russia Agreement

