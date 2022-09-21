Macron Says Engaging in Dialogue With Russia Only Way 'We Can Find Peace'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he has been engaged in dialogue with Russia because that is the only way to "find peace."

"I am engaging in dialogue with Russia and I will continue to have this, because only together we can find peace," Macron said at the UN General Assembly.

Macron said only an agreement respectful of international law will possibly help the world come back to peace.