Macron Says EU Needs to Attain Food Sovereignty, Reassess Production Strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for the European Union to regain food independence and reassess the European production strategy amid the conflict in Ukraine.

"We need also to regain our food independence. The war in Ukraine has deeply destabilized food supply chains and global markets. We need to reassess our production strategy to protect our food sovereignty," Macron said at the Conference on the Future of Europe at the European Parliament on Monday.

According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, in 2021 Russia and Ukraine were among the top global exporters of various types of staple foods, including wheat and corn, while Russia was also a leading exporter of fertilizers.

Ukraine's food production is now being threatened by factors such as disruption of logistics, loss of access to agricultural lands, labor shortages, damage to crops due to hostilities, and destruction of food system assets and infrastructure.

In addition, Western sanctions on Russia have undermined the country's sales of agricultural products abroad and prompted Moscow to retaliate by freezing fertilizer exports.

As a result, global food prices soared to record highs in March, and the International Monetary Fund warned in April that global food prices would likely rise further in the future due to the conflict in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and Belarus, and climate issues.