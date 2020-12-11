Macron Says EU Recovery Strategy to Tackle COVID-19 Crisis Reflects Europe Values

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that the recovery plan designed to restore the EU economy, which has been battered by the coronavirus crisis, was reflecting European values.

Back in July, the EU leaders came up with a deal on the 750-billion-euro (over $911 billion) recovery loan on the markets to tackle the economic consequences of the COVID-19 epidemic. The 27-nation bloc has also established a long-term budget of 1,074 billion Euros for 2021-2027. In the meantime, the first day of another EU summit took place on Thursday, in which the EU leaders, with Macron present, gathered together to discuss common issues, including the recovery fund.

"The historic European recovery plan decided in July is now in action.

We have just adopted a robust agreement on the mechanism to be implemented, while respecting the rule of law. Europe is moving forward, united, and carrying its values," Macron tweeted late on Thursday.

Notably, despite the July agreement, the EU nations of Poland and Hungary had been refusing to give their go-ahead to the package since November, opposing the bloc's attempts to make access to EU funds contingent on the observance of democratic values and respect for the rule of law. Nevertheless, the deal was reached on Thursday.

The EU leaders are due to meet in Brussels on Friday within the framework of the summit for further discussions on joint efforts related to the health crisis, environment, security and external challenges.