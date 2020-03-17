Macron Says EU, Schengen Area Borders to be Closed for 30 days on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The borders of the European Union and the Schengen area will be closed for a period of 30 days starting March 17 due to the spread of the coronavirus, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.

"From tomorrow afternoon, the borders of the European Union and the Schengen zone will be closed for 30 days," Macron said in a second televised address to the nation in the last four days.

Macron also said that the the travel on the territory of France would be seriously restricted for at least 15 days starting on Tuesday.

"Street meetings and family reunions are no longer permitted," the French president stressed, adding that France was in a state of "sanitary war."