Macron Says EU Should Aspire to Hold Common Position, Fruitful Dialogue With Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said the EU members should agree upon a united policy on Turkey, given the sharpened tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, adding that nevertheless, he hopes for a fruitful dialogue with Ankara.

Macron is due to hold the 7th Summit of the Southern Countries of the European Union (MED7) later on Thursday in the coastal town of Porticcio on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica. The talks are to revolve around the escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean over Ankara's gas drilling activities in the disputed waters of the region.

"I hope that this afternoon's discussions will enable us to move forward on a common position. My deep wish is to resume a fruitful dialogue with Turkey," Macron said while hosting a press conference in Corsica.

He also said that Turkey was no longer the EU's partner in the Eastern Mediterranean region, given Ankara's "unacceptable" actions, such as signing agreements with Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord undermining Athens' rights, and drilling operations in Greece's and Cyprus' exclusive economic zones.

Nevertheless, Macron added, the EU wants to prevent an escalation of tensions between the two parties.

The president also said that France and Germany have been working on a joint initiative to express solidarity for migrants in Greece, whose sheltering facility on the island of Lesbos was destroyed by a huge blaze earlier this week.