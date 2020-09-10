UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says EU Should Aspire To Hold Common Position, Fruitful Dialogue With Turkey

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:03 PM

Macron Says EU Should Aspire to Hold Common Position, Fruitful Dialogue With Turkey

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said the EU members should agree upon a united policy on Turkey, given the sharpened tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, adding that nevertheless, he hopes for a fruitful dialogue with Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said the EU members should agree upon a united policy on Turkey, given the sharpened tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, adding that nevertheless, he hopes for a fruitful dialogue with Ankara.

Macron is due to hold the 7th Summit of the Southern Countries of the European Union (MED7) later on Thursday in the coastal town of Porticcio on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica. The talks are to revolve around the escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean over Ankara's gas drilling activities in the disputed waters of the region.

"I hope that this afternoon's discussions will enable us to move forward on a common position. My deep wish is to resume a fruitful dialogue with Turkey," Macron said while hosting a press conference in Corsica.

He also said that Turkey was no longer the EU's partner in the Eastern Mediterranean region, given Ankara's "unacceptable" actions, such as signing agreements with Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord undermining Athens' rights, and drilling operations in Greece's and Cyprus' exclusive economic zones.

Nevertheless, Macron added, the EU wants to prevent an escalation of tensions between the two parties.

The president also said that France and Germany have been working on a joint initiative to express solidarity for migrants in Greece, whose sheltering facility on the island of Lesbos was destroyed by a huge blaze earlier this week.

Related Topics

Turkey France European Union Germany Athens Ankara Cyprus Libya Greece Gas Government

Recent Stories

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Army Chief

6 minutes ago

Atiqa Odho extends support to Nauman Ijaz

13 minutes ago

UVAS organised workshop on “How to Win a Researc ..

24 minutes ago

Huawei Announces New Developer Technologies Capabl ..

26 minutes ago

CBUAE outlines key policy responses to encourage p ..

34 minutes ago

Portugal reports 646 new COVID-19 cases, highest s ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.