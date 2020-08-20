Macron Says EU Should Facilitate Launch of Belarus-Led Civil Dialogue, Engage Russia, OSCE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on the European Union to facilitate a dialogue between Belarus' government and opposition and engage as a mediator on a par with Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), should the need arise.

Macron spoke at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel following talks in France's Bregancon.

"The European Union should support the scores of people in Belarus who have been peacefully protesting to demand that their rights and freedoms be respected. A dialogue is needed between the government, the opposition and the civil society. This dialogue has to be established and led by the Belorussians themselves. The EU can facilitate this dialogue, if necessary, with engagement of other institutions, particularly the OSCE as well as Russia," Macron said.