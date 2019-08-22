Macron Says EU Wants 'Visibility' on Brexit Deal Backstop Within 30 Days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The European Union wants to have some "visibility" on Brexit deal backstop within 30 days, French President Emmanuel Macon said Thursday at a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday at a meeting with Johnson that a Northern Irish backstop alternative could be found within 30 days.

"What chancellor Merkel said yesterday and what corresponds to the spirit of our conversations since the beginning, is that we need visibility in 30 days," Macron told reporters.

The French president added that this would be in line with Johnson's goals.

"Nobody will wait until October 31 without trying to find a good solution," Macron added.

Johnson wants to get rid of the backstop clause, while the European Union has refused to reopen negotiations on the agreement.

At the moment, the United Kingdom is expected to leave on October 31. Johnson has indicated that the country would leave without a deal if the backstop problem remained unresolved.