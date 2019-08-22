UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says EU Wants 'Visibility' On Brexit Deal Backstop Within 30 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:03 PM

Macron Says EU Wants 'Visibility' on Brexit Deal Backstop Within 30 Days

The European Union wants to have some "visibility" on Brexit deal backstop within 30 days, French President Emmanuel Macon said Thursday at a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The European Union wants to have some "visibility" on Brexit deal backstop within 30 days, French President Emmanuel Macon said Thursday at a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday at a meeting with Johnson that a Northern Irish backstop alternative could be found within 30 days.

"What chancellor Merkel said yesterday and what corresponds to the spirit of our conversations since the beginning, is that we need visibility in 30 days," Macron told reporters.

The French president added that this would be in line with Johnson's goals.

"Nobody will wait until October 31 without trying to find a good solution," Macron added.

Johnson wants to get rid of the backstop clause, while the European Union has refused to reopen negotiations on the agreement.

At the moment, the United Kingdom is expected to leave on October 31. Johnson has indicated that the country would leave without a deal if the backstop problem remained unresolved.

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Macon Ireland United Kingdom Angela Merkel Brexit October Agreement

Recent Stories

NAB allowed to probe Abbasi in bulletproof vehicle ..

2 minutes ago

Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi inaugurated

2 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provide services to 805 victims

2 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

7 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

2 minutes ago

Pakistan pursuing growth-oriented programme for ec ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.