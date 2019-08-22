UrduPoint.com
Macron Says EU Wants 'Visibility' On Brexit Deal Backstop Within 30 Days

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:26 PM

The European Union wants to have some "visibility" on Brexit deal backstop within 30 days, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday at a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The European Union wants to have some "visibility" on Brexit deal backstop within 30 days, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday at a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday at a meeting with Johnson that a Northern Irish backstop alternative could be found within 30 days.

"What chancellor Merkel said yesterday and what corresponds to the spirit of our conversations since the beginning, is that we need visibility in 30 days," Macron told reporters.

The French president added that this would be in line with Johnson's goals.

"Nobody will wait until October 31 without trying to find a good solution," Macron added.

Johnson wants to get rid of the backstop clause, while the European Union has refused to reopen negotiations on the agreement.

At the moment, the United Kingdom is expected to leave on October 31.

Johnson has indicated that the country would leave without a deal if the backstop problem remained unresolved.

The European Union has insisted on a mechanism to ensure that there is no hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland if the bloc and London fail to agree on all aspects of their future relationship by the end of the transition period. If the backstop clause is used, the entire United Kingdom will remain in a customs union with the bloc. Northern Ireland in particular would stay aligned with some of the EU single market rules.

UK lawmakers have been concerned that no time limit was put on the clause and the United Kingdom would not be able to withdraw unilaterally. Johnson's predecessor Theresa May sought to place the government under legal obligation to find alternatives to the backstop, but had to resign in the end failing to drum up enough support for her Brexit plans.

