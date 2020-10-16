Macron Says EU Will Not Go All In for Post-Brexit Agreement With UK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The European Union is ready to seek an agreement on terms of future partnership with the United Kingdom after Brexit, but not via an "at all costs" approach, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday at a press conference following the EU Council meeting in Brussels.

London and Brussels are still negotiating their future trade relations that will be in place after the post-Brexit transition period expires on December 31. If the talks fail, regular World Trade Organization rules will apply instead of the habitual preferential trade terms.

"We are preparing for an agreement, but not at all cost. We invited our negotiators to continue negotiations over the next two weeks in this spirit," Macron said, adding that Brussels was also "keeping in mind that it was the UK that decided to leave the EU and it was the UK that needs this agreement more than we do."

Another topic discussed during the council meeting was the ongoing escalation of military hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, the French president said.

France, together with Russia and the United States, are the co-chairs of an international instrument the OSCE Minsk Group that was created back in 1992 to broker peace between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces.

"We have discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. I told [the council] about the initiatives that France, Russia and the US are conducting together consistently and in a coordinated manner in relation to the two sides and our desire to achieve ceasefire, restore calm and resume negotiations, without which no long-term solution is possible," Macron said.

The fighting on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh resumed on September 27, with Azerbaijani and Armenian forces often accusing each other of firing the first bullet. The international community has strongly condemned the escalation and called on the parties to settle the conflict via dialogue without preconditions.

Last week, the sides agreed to a Russian-brokered humanitarian ceasefire, but there has been no lull in the fighting.