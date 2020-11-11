Macron Says Europe Has to Focus on Border Security, Integration to Combat Terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday outlined what needs to be done to better counter the threat of terrorism in Europe, highlighting border security, integration and prevention measures.

Earlier in the day, Macron discussed the European response to terrorism with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as well as European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during a video conference.

"A lot has been done already indeed in the past few years, but as we noted a lot remains to be done.

There are three things we need to work on: prevention, protecting our external borders, and making all of that operational. We can see what radicalization is leading to, where it is taking us. We need to work on the training, on how to better integrate people, the best way of tackling terrorism is to make sure that these young people have a future," Macron said.

In the wake of several high-profile Islamist attacks in France as well as the shooting spree in Vienna, Europe has been forced to reevaluate its approaches to combating terrorism and extremism.