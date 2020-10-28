Macron Says European Security Impossible Without Restoring Trust With Russia

Europe cannot ensure security on the continent without rebuilding trust with Russia,French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, following talks with the Estonian prime minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Europe cannot ensure security on the continent without rebuilding trust with Russia,French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, following talks with the Estonian prime minister.

"We also talked about relations with Russia.

Security in Europe cannot be guaranteed without the gradual rebuilding of trust in relations with Russia," Macron said at a joint briefing with Juri Ratas in Paris.

The French leader noted that the security issues that need to be discussed with Moscow were multiplying.

"The situation in Belarus and Nagorno-Karabakh are the most recent examples," he added.

According to Macron, he told the Estonian prime minister that the main goal of engagement with Russia is to enhance Europe's collective security, fully taking into account the security of all EU members, including Estonia.