Macron Says 'Europeans Cannot Remain Spectators' In New Arms Race

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:19 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Friday that European nations "cannot remain spectators" in the face of a potential nuclear arms race and urged them to push an "international arms control agenda."

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron warned Friday that European nations "cannot remain spectators" in the face of a potential nuclear arms race and urged them to push an "international arms control agenda.

" "Europeans must realize collectively that in the absence of a legal framework, they could rapidly face a new race for conventional weapons, even nuclear weapons, on their own soil," Macron told military officers in a speech laying out France's post-Brexit nuclear strategy.

France is now the only nuclear-armed power in the EU borders at a time when long-standing accords on limiting the growth of nuclear arsenals appear increasingly at risk.

"The vital interests of France now have a European dimension,"Macron said.

