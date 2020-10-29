UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says EU's Internal Borders Will Remain Open, External Closed Amid COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Macron Says EU's Internal Borders Will Remain Open, External Closed Amid COVID-19

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The internal borders of the European Union will continue to remain open, the external ones will be closed, French President Emmanuel Macron said in his televised address to the nation.

"Our borders within the European zone will continue to remain open.

All external borders, without exception, will remain closed. Naturally, the French will be able to freely return from abroad to their homeland," Macron said.

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, the French leader announced the introduction of a second self-isolation regime throughout France from October 30 at least until December 1.

Related Topics

France European Union October December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE launches humanitarian, development initiatives ..

1 hour ago

US Withdraws From Deal With China to Promote Sub-N ..

1 hour ago

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

3 hours ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

3 hours ago

Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office at Abu Dhabi ..

3 hours ago

Govt taking all possible steps to control inflatio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.