PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The internal borders of the European Union will continue to remain open, the external ones will be closed, French President Emmanuel Macron said in his televised address to the nation.

"Our borders within the European zone will continue to remain open.

All external borders, without exception, will remain closed. Naturally, the French will be able to freely return from abroad to their homeland," Macron said.

Amid the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, the French leader announced the introduction of a second self-isolation regime throughout France from October 30 at least until December 1.