Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday praised the EU for its "unity and firmness" which he said had led to a successful conclusion of a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK.

"Europe's unity and firmness paid off," Macron said on Twitter, adding that "the agreement with the United Kingdom is essential to protect our citizens, our fishermen, our producers. We will make sure that this will be the case."